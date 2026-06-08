Karan Johar shares reflective note on importance of alone time

In his latest post on Instagram, the filmmaker highlighted how moments of solitude help him recharge, reflect, and maintain emotional balance. He reshared a post about five things that Gemini can’t live without.

The note read, “Alone Time Gemini can be sociable; however, because they absorb the energies of others, they need alone time to recharge. Respect their quiet time and you earn their trust. 2. Conversation. Gemini needs dialogue that stimulates the mind. Not small talk—real exchange. Ideas, humor, depth. Without it, they start to drift. 3. VARIETY Gemini cannot stay in one rhythm for too long. Routine feels like limitation. They need change, movement, and new perspectives to stay engaged.