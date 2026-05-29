Karan Johar calls his unfollowing spree a 'digital detox'

Now, Karan has clarified through his latest Instagram Story that this is a part of his digital detox.

The 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' maker added that he unfollowed so many people in an attempt to save the energy and time spent on the platform.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, KJo wrote, “It’s a DIGITAL DETOX!!!! Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!! This can’t be national news for gods sake… please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant! (sic)”