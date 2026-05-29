Karan Dayanadhi to deliver ‘Kadhais’ in vertical format

CHENNAI: On Thursday, entrepreneur Karan Dayanidhi Maran announced the launch of his venture Kadhai ShortsTamil Nadu’s first micro drama platform, marking Maran Group’s entry into the newgen entertainment.
Most importantly while dearth of writers for Tamil narratives have always been a topic of debate, he also launched KadhaiClub, a category-first ecosystem focused on creating the next generation of entertainment professionals and storytellers for vertical filmmaking.
Talking about it, he said, ““Audience’s viewing behaviour has changed. The entertainment industry is now catching up to that shift. We see micro-drama not as a passing trend, but as the next major entertainment format built for mobile-only consumption. With KadhaiShorts, we are not entering this space to participate. We are entering it to lead. We are ruthless about standards, ruthless about originals, and ruthless about building long-term cultural impact.”
The day witnessed new-gen influencers and artistes from the film industry. The team also released a slate of their upcoming micro dramas. Anoushka Ajithkumar, Katherine Varuna, and Rahul Sarathkumar were some of the known names present at the event. Member of Parliament, Dayanidhi Maran was seen cheering for his son from the audience’s chair.
Sabarish Venkat, CEO, KadhaiShorts added, “India already has almost a billion smart phone users, and audience behaviour is rapidly shifting toward high-frequency, mobile-only entertainment consumption. Television built shared viewing behaviour across households. Mobile-only entertainment is now building personalized viewing behaviour across individuals. We believe audiences are not moving away from emotional engagement, but toward formats that fit more naturally into everyday life. KadhaiShorts is built around that behavioural shift while retaining strong emotional continuity and culturally rooted narratives.”
As part of its launch strategy, the platform has introduced a pay-per-series pricing model starting at Rs. 20, aimed at making hyperlocal digital entertainment affordable and easily accessible for viewers across demographics.