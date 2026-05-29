Karan Dayanadhi to deliver ‘Kadhais’ in vertical format

Most importantly while dearth of writers for Tamil narratives have always been a topic of debate, he also launched KadhaiClub, a category-first ecosystem focused on creating the next generation of entertainment professionals and storytellers for vertical filmmaking.

Talking about it, he said, ““Audience’s viewing behaviour has changed. The entertainment industry is now catching up to that shift. We see micro-drama not as a passing trend, but as the next major entertainment format built for mobile-only consumption. With KadhaiShorts, we are not entering this space to participate. We are entering it to lead. We are ruthless about standards, ruthless about originals, and ruthless about building long-term cultural impact.”