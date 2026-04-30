'Kara' mini review: Dhanush, Vignesh may pull off a box-office 'heist'

However, with the story set in the 90s, the team has done a proper research for locations sans modern infrastructures as well as in recreating things from that era. GV Prakash proves yet again on why he is a two-time National award-winner. Theni Eashwar's cinematography does justice to location and incapturing the emotions. After Thaai Kizhavi and Youth, Kara will certainly extend a helping 'Karaa' to Tamil Nadu theatres as it is all set to have a command in the box-office in coming weeks.