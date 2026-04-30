Cinema

'Kara' mini review: Dhanush, Vignesh may pull off a box-office 'heist'

An ex-robber goes back to his hometown seeking a favour from his father. But looking at the situation he goes back to his own ways, this time for a cause
Dhanush in Kara
Dhanush in Kara
Updated on

Cast: Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas, Prithvi Pandiarajan, and Sreeja Ravi

Director: Vignesh Raja

Music director: GV Prakash Kumar

Rating: 3/5

This Dhanush-Vignesh Rajan's maiden collaboration, an emotional heist drama, easily balances out between Dhanush's mass appeal and Vignesh's fascination for heists. With Jayaram, KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Karunas, there is no dearth for powerful performances.

However, with the story set in the 90s, the team has done a proper research for locations sans modern infrastructures as well as in recreating things from that era. GV Prakash proves yet again on why he is a two-time National award-winner. Theni Eashwar's cinematography does justice to location and incapturing the emotions. After Thaai Kizhavi and Youth, Kara will certainly extend a helping 'Karaa' to Tamil Nadu theatres as it is all set to have a command in the box-office in coming weeks.

Dhanush with director Vignesh
Dhanush with director Vignesh
Mamitha Baiju
Actor Dhanush
GV Prakash Kumar
KS Ravikumar
vignesh raja

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in