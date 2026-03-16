Kanye West reschedules New Delhi show to May 2026 owing to ‘geopolitical situation’

The rapper shared that the show has been pushed owing to the rising geo-political and regional tensions. He also informed that the tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show.

He shared, “Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to May 23, 2026. The safety of our fans traveling internationally, as well as that of the artist and the production team, remains our top priority. All tickets remain valid for the new date. Thank you for your understanding and continued support”.