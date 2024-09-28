'Kantara's Rishabh Shetty reflects on the impact of recognition and future opportunities for Kannada films

ABU DHABI: Acclaimed actor behind blockbuster film 'Kantara', Rishabh Shetty recenlty opened up about the changing landscape of Kannada cinema and the update on the much-anticipated 'Kantara' Part 2.

In an interview with ANI at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), Shetty addressed his previous remarks about the limited availability of Kannada content on OTT platforms, stressing the need for more support in the industry.

"We are getting very few opportunities for Kannada films, and I hope for better prospects in the future. We should prioritize it because that will also bolster the industry," he stated.

Reflecting on his National Award win, Shetty remarked, "I don't experience excitement or expectation. This honour is significant and comes with responsibility. I'm grateful and committed to working hard moving forward."

He also highlighted the importance of winning the award and overcoming language barriers in cinema, asserting that audiences from diverse backgrounds can now appreciate great content.

Shetty shared how the recognition has influenced his career, saying, "As soon as it happened, I started working on another project. The love and recognition from people and the industry have changed everything."

When asked about potential opportunities in Bollywood, he expressed his commitment to Kannada cinema, stating, "If I get an opportunity, I will definitely do it. But right now, my concentration is in Kannada."

'Kantara', set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, features Shetty as a Kambala champion who faces off against a Forest Range officer.

The film received critical acclaim and won the award for 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' at the 70th National Film Awards.

Regarding the progress of 'Kantara' Part 2, Shetty noted, "It's in the works. Winning the National Award has elevated the responsibility for the sequel."

Meanwhile, the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) are taking place in Abu Dhabi from September 27 to September 29.

The three-day celebration features IIFA Utsavam, dedicated to southern film industries including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar are set to take the stage, with Rekha making her return to IIFA after a long hiatus.

The event will conclude with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks, featuring live performances from artists like Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.