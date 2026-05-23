‘Kantara’ fame Rukmini Vasanth to take legal action against those involved in creating her AI-generated fake images

The actress had stated she would like to take on projects in Bollywood if the right opportunity comes her way. She added that she would love to collaborate with top banners and even mentioned that she would be happy to work with Dharma Productions if ever approached.

Talking to IANS, she also shared her broader outlook towards Hindi cinema in her own words: “Absolutely. Dharma films have been cornerstones of what we think of as classic cinema. If I get the opportunity, absolutely, I would never say never.”

She added, “There are so many beautiful things to explore in that kind of space. Can audiences expect it? I don’t know. Can Rukmini expect it? I don’t know. But I hope so! Does Rukmini look forward to working on it? Yes, absolutely. Which banner or which director or actor would I want to be associated with? I don’t know that I am thinking so far of having a wishlist,”