‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ roars past Rs 852 cr worldwide, becomes biggest Diwali winner

CHENNAI: ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ has emerged as the biggest box office sensation of the festive season, crossing a staggering Rs 852 crore worldwide within a month of its release.

Directed, written, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara has set a new benchmark for Indian cinema with its captivating portrayal of folklore, spirituality, and cultural depth.

Released on October 2, ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ has redefined cinematic storytelling with its grand scale and divine narrative.

Set in the 4th Century AD, the film delves into the sacred origins of the mystical land of Kantara, weaving a saga of faith, power, and divine retribution.

Critics and audiences alike have hailed the film as a visual and emotional masterpiece, with its striking cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap and a hauntingly powerful score by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

The film’s monumental success has not only doubled the lifetime collection of the original Kantara but also placed it among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Theatres across India and overseas continue to witness packed shows, with viewers praising Rishab Shetty’s commanding performance and the film’s deeply rooted storytelling.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, Kantara: Chapter 1 features a stellar ensemble cast including Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, and Prakash Thuminad.

The film’s powerful exploration of myth and devotion, set against the lush backdrop of nature, has resonated with audiences worldwide.

As the divine saga continues to conquer hearts, ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ is now gearing up for its English-language release on October 31, promising to take its mythic narrative to an even wider global audience.

With its blend of spirituality, folklore, and cinematic brilliance, ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ has not only become the undisputed winner of the Diwali box office race but also reaffirmed Indian cinema’s ability to tell stories that transcend borders.