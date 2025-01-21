‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ makers are shooting a grand war sequence for the film

MUMBAI: The makers of the upcoming Rishab Shetty-starrer pan-India film ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ are shooting a grand war sequence that will elevate the cinematic experience offered by the film. Hombale Films has assembled a massive crew to bring the war sequence to life.

With the posters of the film keeping audiences hooked for its release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it grand.

As per an independent industry source, "Hombale Films is currently shooting an extensive war sequence for ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’. The production house is working with a massive crew and several international specialists. It is going to be a grand war sequence like never seen before”.

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ is set in the Kadamba period in Karnataka. The Kadambas were significant rulers of parts of Karnataka and played a major role in shaping the architecture and culture of the region. The Kadamba period is considered a golden era in Indian history, known for its opulence and mesmerizing beauty.

For ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, Rishab Shetty trained himself in Kalaripayattu. Considered one of the oldest and most scientific martial arts in the world, Kalaripayattu originated in Kerala. The actor underwent a year-long, dedicated training regimen in this martial art to perfect his form.

Earlier, ‘Kantara’ introduced the viewers to the Kola Festival, also known as Bhoota Kola, Daiva Kola, or Nemotsava. It's a ritualistic dance performance and worship ceremony for spirits and deities in the Tulu-speaking regions of India. The film showcased the world of Kola celebration. In Particular, the last 20 minutes of the original film were indeed epic.

‘Kantara’ turned out to be a major commercial success and emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time after ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’, which was released in the same year a few months apart.

It was also 2022's fourth highest-grossing film in India. The film has been a favourite of not just audience but also the authorities as it was also featured at the 54th IFFI Indian panorama section, where it won the Silver Peacock - Special Jury Award.



