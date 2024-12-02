Kanna Thorandhadhum Saami penned by Pottuvil Asmin receives praise

CHENNAI: Directed by E Ibrahim, Thirumbipaar features Dr Vidya Pradeep, Rishi Rithvik, Perarasu, Nanjil Sampath and Daniel in pivotal roles. Kanna Thorandhadhum Saami, a single from the film, received a warm reception from the audience.

Pavi Vidhya Productions backed the project. Dev Guru composed the song, that has Velmurugan’s vocals. Pottuvil Asmin, worked in the promotional tracks of Viswasam, Annaatthe, and Kochadaiiyaan, penned the lyrics. He made his debut in the Tamil film industry with Vijay Antony’s Naan film.

Pottuvil Asmin wishes to write lyrics that stand the test of time like Kannadasan and Vairamuthu.