Kanguva to stream on OTT from Dec 8

CHENNAI: Helmed by Siruthai Siva, Kanguva is headlined by Suriya. The film was released on November 14 and opened to mixed reviews. The movie is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from December 8 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The fantasy-thriller also stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, marking their debut in Tamil. Produced by Studio Green, Kanguva follows the story of a fearless bounty hunter, Francis (Suriya), who unexpectedly crosses paths with Zeta, a lost child with whom he shares a cosmic connection that goes back over a thousand years. Trying to decipher his connection with Zeta while shielding him from a dangerous cabal, Francis begins experiencing mysterious flashbacks of his past life as Kanguva, the son of a chieftain from one of the five islands near the southern Indian subcontinent in 1070 AD, who defends his people against relentless attacks from Roman soldiers and feuding neighbours.

Devi Sri Prasad composed music for the film, while Vetri Palanisamy handled the camera. Nishad Yusuf took care of the cuts.