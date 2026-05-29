Kangana’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata an ode to our nation’s unseen heroes

Talking about it, Kangana said, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a salutation to those invisible souls who, when pushed into crisis, rise to stand as the ultimate shield of humanity and harmony. When disaster strikes, our collective instinct is to look toward armed uniforms or state authorities for salvation. But this film tributes the uniforms nobody notices until the world is burning—the bloodstained aprons, the sterile hospital scrubs, the frayed civilian clothes. True courage does not wait for a badge, permission, or the promise of a medal.” Kangana also divulged a bit on the motion poster and went on to add, “Every single frame of this motion poster compels us to look into the eyes of people who surrendered everything they had without ever demanding an audience. I feel a profound honour in being part of a film that carries their truth to the world.” The writer and director, Manoj Tapadia, shared, “In contemporary cinema, the easiest thing to capture on camera is the explosive loudness of the gunfire, the destruction, and the panic. From day one, I challenged our creative team to capture something infinitely more complex: the silence of bravery. We wanted to document that microscopic, split-second window where a common civilian looks at mortal danger, subdues their own survival instinct, and decides to become a human shield.”