Kangana Ranaut says ‘Emergency’ is not a political film, won’t influence the choice of voters

MUMBAI: Actress-director Kangana Ranaut, who is set to essay the role of the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi in her upcoming directorial ‘Emergency’, has said that it’s not a political film, and it won’t influence the choice of voters.

The actress recently spoke with IANS about the film, and opened up about the film and its narrative structure. The film is based on the 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across the country by citing internal and external threats to the country.

Earlier, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ was tax-free in all the states. Do you expect the same with ‘Emergency’?

Kangana said, “Actually, this is not a political film. It's a story. It has nothing to do with politics. You may find it very bizarre right now. Eventually, it is not about any party. You will come out feeling that, you just saw the film, you won’t come out feeling who you will vote for. You were only enlightened about that episode. If you see ‘Argo’ in Hollywood, you don't come out thinking who to vote or who not to vote for. You simply come out being enlightened by one episode, only that chunk of history. That's it. I think if people see it like that, they won't be disappointed. If they think that they will be able to decide who to vote and who not to vote for, then this is not the film for them.

How has the audience and the content ecosystem changed in all these years?

The actress told IANS, “There was a film, ‘Kissa Kursi Ka’ which was made on Mrs. Gandhi, the director of the film had to commit suicide. So, there was that era, and there is today's era. People should watch and understand, what was the actual situation? Why did it happen? What happened? What were the consequences after that? So, this is a great opportunity. And I think they will come out in large numbers to understand this”.

You have additional responsibility now, as a Member of Parliament. You are a member of BJP as well. Delhi Elections are coming up. So, after ‘Emergency’, are you going there for the campaign?

Definitely. The party keeps sending me. They sent me to campaign during Maharashtra Elections as well. They will send me to Delhi. Even when I was not there in the party, I used to promote the party. When we have an ideological union, then we don't need any responsibility of the party. We always promote them”.

‘Emergency’ is set to release on January 17 in cinemas.