Kangana Ranaut bashes Indian politicians over 'Pin-Drop Silence' on ‘Emergency’ protest

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut's latest cinematic venture "Emergency" has managed to create quite a stir. After the biographical drama faced protest, the diva used social media to take a dig at the Indian politicians for their pin-drop silence on the matter.

For the unversed, the screening of "Emergency" at a theatre in London on January 18 came to a halt after some pro-Khalistan activists stormed inside the cinema hall and staged a protest. Not just that, the protestors even engaged in a verbal spat with the cinemagoers inside the theatre.

Recently, British politician Bob Blackman raised the matter in Parliament saying that everyone must stand against the suppression of free speech.

He was quoted saying, "On Sunday, many of my constituents gathered and paid for a screening of the film 'Emergency' in the Harrow Vue cinema. At about 30 or 40 minutes into the screening of the film, masked Khalistani terrorists burst in, threatened members of the audience and forced the screening to end," Bob Blackman said in Parliament."

Sharing the video on his official X (previously known as Twitter) handle, Bob Blackman wrote on the micro-blogging site, "I raised the horrific intimidation of my constituents and many others, as Pro-Khalistan thugs disrupted screenings of the new "Emergency" film in cinemas. Some cinemas have even pulled the film in fear of more disruption. We must stand up to anyone trying to silence free speech"

In response, Kangana Ranaut reshared Bob Balckman's post on X. Bashing the Indian politician for their silence, the 'Queen' actress wrote, "British MP raises his voice for my fundamental right of free speech meanwhile pin drop silence from Indian politicians and feminists."

Additionally, several theatres across Punjab including Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, and Bathinda refrained from screening "Emergency" after members of the SGPC protested against the political drama. In order to ensure safety, the Police force was also deployed outside the malls and cinemas in the state.