Kangana on Aryan Khan’s directorial debut: Good that he is taking road less travelled

MUMBAI: Actress and MP Kangana Ranaut has heaped praise on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan for making his debut as a director and not an actor. She said that it is good that the debutant is taking the road less travelled.

It was on November 19, when it was announced that Aryan’s making his directorial debut with a streaming series, which is set against the backdrop of the Hindi film industry.

Kangana took to her stories section, where she shared a snapshot of the announcement and captioned it: “It is great that children from film families are going beyond just wanting to wear make up, loose weight, doll up and think they are actors.”

She added: “We should collectively uplift the standards of Indian cinema, that is the need of the hour, and those who have resources often end up taking easiest roads. We need more people behind the cameras, good that Aryan Khan is taking road less travelled. Look forward to his debut as a writer and filmmaker.”

Talking about Aryan’s debut directorial, a multi-genre project promises to be an unfiltered take on cinema through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the lanes of B-town.

The series blends a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humour. It also features cameos and larger-than-life characters.

Set to release on Netflix in 2025, the series marks the sixth collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment following the hit dark comedy film ‘Darlings’, crime-drama ‘Bhakshak’, the cop-drama film ‘Class of ’83’, the zombie horror series ‘Betaal’, and the spy thriller ‘Bard of Blood’.

It is produced by Aryan’s mother Gauri Khan.

It was in 1991 when Gauri and SRK got married. The two welcomed Aryan in 1997. They had their daughter Suhana in 2000. The powercouple announced the arrival of AbRam via surrogacy in 2013.