Kamala Awards spotlight excellence in Indian crafts

The Kamala Award for Excellence in Weaving, which focuses on traditional handloom skills, has been awarded to Doru Lakhabhai Valabhai. Explaining the Kamala Award for Contribution to Crafts, she says, “This is for artisans who not only practise their craft but also train younger people, contributing to its continuity. This year’s recipient is Rahman Lone. Another category is the Kamala Award for Revival of a Languishing Craft, which is given when a craft is disappearing and someone takes the effort to bring it back. The award has gone to Gurinder Kaur Bhullar.”



The Kamala Award for Young Artisans has been awarded to Kumari Suman. This category is for artisans below 30 who show a high level of skill in their work. Renu says recognition plays an important role for artisans. “They want their work to be acknowledged and appreciated. This year, we received more than 200 applications from across the country.” The award ceremony will be held on March 21 at the MRC Centre, Raja Annamalaipuram.