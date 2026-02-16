Kamal, Sivakarthikeyan reunite for next big venture

Previously, Kamal Haasan and Sivakarthikeyan collaborated for Amaran, which garnered appreciation from various quarters. A few days ago, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that the announcement of his next film will be unveiled soon. Now, they are reuniting for another project, which is tentatively titled SK 26.
Bankrolled by Kamal’s Raaj Kamal Films International and Turmeric Media, the film’s firstlook poster will be unveiled on Monday at 5.02 pm. The announcement poster features a man holding a vel in his hand. The iconic collaboration has created a huge buzz among fans and cinephiles.
Other details about the much-anticipated project are kept under wraps and will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.
Meanwhile, Kamal’s upcoming productions include Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 173, which will be helmed by Cibi Chakravarthi. This marks the first collaboration between the stalwarts of Tamil cinema after more than four decades.