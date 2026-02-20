Kamal-Rajini film promo to exude retro swag; to be dropped on Saturday

CHENNAI: The makers of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth's next project revealed that the promo video, which will be unveiled on Saturday (February 21) at noon, will be filled with retro swag.
The stalwarts of Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, are coming together onscreen after 46 years. The announcement poster, released on Thursday, came with the tagline, Some Men Set Rules, Some Men Just Rule. What was supposed to be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International is now taken over by Red Giant Movies.
We hear that the team will announce the director and the technical crew of the film along with the much-anticipated promo video. This has turned the entire Indian cinema industry’s attention towards Tamil cinema.
The announcement poster featured a vintage car in a garage, with the number plate MDA 777. In the nameplate garage, only rage was highlighted.
Known for their iconic collaborations like 16 Vayathinile, Apoorva Raagangal, Moondru Mudichu and Ninaithale Inikum, among others, the stars were last seen sharing screenspace in a full-fledged film in Alaudhinum Arputhavilakkum (1979).
Meanwhile, Kamal will be producing Rajini's Thalaivar 173, which will be helmed by Cibi Chakravarthi of Don fame.