Kamal-Mani Ratnam's classic 'Nayakan' to re-release on Nov 6

CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Hassan and director Mani Ratnam's classic Nayakan (1987) will be re-released on November 6 this year, celebrating the legendary actor's 71st birthday.

Hassan played Sakthivel 'Velu' Naicker in the gangster drama also starring Saranya Ponvannan, Nassar, Janagaraj, among others. The music was helmed by Ilaiyaraaja for the movie. The movie follows young Sakthivel, who escapes to Bombay (now Mumbai) after avenging his father's brutal murder and rises to become a respected underworld don.

Nayakan was India's official submission for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 60th Academy Awards and was on Time's list of the "All-Time 100 Best Films."

Considered a cult-classic, the movie remains a touchstone of filmmaking with brilliant performances and noteworthy music. The movie went on to become one of the most cherished collaborations between the actor and director.