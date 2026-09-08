Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International warns about casting fraud: No casting agents hired

They informed that they have not hired any casting agents for any of their projects.

The banner further urged all to not trust any emails, messages, and social media posts shared by any agent on their behalf.

The statement published on the official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle of the production banner read, "This is to clarify that Raajkamal Films International has not hired any casting agents for any of our films. Please do not trust any emails, messages and social media posts received by you for this purpose (sic)."

The statement further warned that Raajkamal Films International will be forced to take legal action against anyone found using their names in an unauthorized manner.