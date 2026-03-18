Cinema

Kamal Haasan’s KH 237 to go on floors in May; Anbariv directorial set against AI backdrop

The film is said to be a science fiction project built on an artificial intelligence backdrop
Kamal Haasan with Anbariv brothers
Kamal Haasan with Anbariv brothersThanthi TV
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CHENNAI: Shooting of Kamal Haasan’s 237th film, tentatively titled KH 237, is set to begin in May, with the team planning to commence work after the election results, according to Thanthi TV.

The film is said to be a science fiction project built on an artificial intelligence backdrop.

The project will be directed by stunt choreographer Anbariv brothers, marking their directorial debut with this project.

Meanwhile, a Malayalam technical team is onboard, with Syam Pushkaran involved in writing and Jakes Bejoy handling the film’s music.

actor Kamal Haasan
KH 237
Anbariv brothers

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