Kamal Haasan’s KH 237 to go on floors in May; Anbariv directorial set against AI backdrop

CHENNAI: Shooting of Kamal Haasan’s 237th film, tentatively titled KH 237, is set to begin in May, with the team planning to commence work after the election results, according to Thanthi TV.
The film is said to be a science fiction project built on an artificial intelligence backdrop.
The project will be directed by stunt choreographer Anbariv brothers, marking their directorial debut with this project.
Meanwhile, a Malayalam technical team is onboard, with Syam Pushkaran involved in writing and Jakes Bejoy handling the film’s music.