Kamal Haasan's House of Khadar collection wins fashion award in New York

KH House of Khadar debuted in Chicago in 2021 with an official tagline Kamal created: 'Fashion is civil, yet disobedient.' He launched the Indian website and online store on Republic Day the following year. The clothes can be bought on KHHK's website: https://kh-hk.com/

Earlier this year, Kamal had extended his gratitude to the American band Linkin Park after the band was seen wearing his brand during their Lollapalooza India performance in Mumbai.