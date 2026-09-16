Kamal Haasan's House of Khadar collection wins fashion award in New York

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan's handloom fabric label KH House of Khadar (KHHK)’s Sutura collection has won the Best Ready-to-Wear Collection Award at the Runway Seven Fashion Awards in the USA.
Amritha Ram, design head of KH House of Khadar, received the award in New York.
Sutura, which means 'thread' in Latin, was presented at the New York Fashion Week in 2024. The collection combines Khadi and Indian textile traditions with contemporary design, the fashion house said, adding that Sutura reflects its founding philosophy of positioning Khadi as a contemporary material in global fashion.
KH House of Khadar debuted in Chicago in 2021 with an official tagline Kamal created: 'Fashion is civil, yet disobedient.' He launched the Indian website and online store on Republic Day the following year. The clothes can be bought on KHHK's website: https://kh-hk.com/
Earlier this year, Kamal had extended his gratitude to the American band Linkin Park after the band was seen wearing his brand during their Lollapalooza India performance in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor and Rajya Sabha MP will be next seen in KH 237 directed by stunt choreographer duo AnbAriv. He is also expected to reunite with Rajinikanth for KH xRK, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Red Giant Movies. Additionally, he is also set to collaborate with Chithha-fame director SU Arun Kumar on an upcoming project. '