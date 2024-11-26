Kamal Haasan’s Guna gets a re-release

CHENNAI: Kamal Haasan’s psychological romantic drama Guna, which went on to become a cult classic release in 1991 is hitting the big screens yet again with its re-release on November 29. The film was initially planned for a re-release in June 2024, but legal hurdles delayed Guna’s return to theatres.

Directed by Santhana Bharathi, the film still remains fresh in the minds of audiences with Ilaiyaraaja’s iconic tracks.

Produced by Swathi Chithra International, the film also features Rekha, Rohini, Janagaraj and others in key roles.

Guna will be limited to its release in Tamil Nadu.