Kamal Haasan: We made Pushpak in 15 lakhs

Speaking at a pre-release event of director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's upcoming film 'Sing Geetham' in Chennai, Kamal Haasan recalled his experience of working with the veteran director on several films including Pushpak, which received critical acclaim for being a film without dialogues.

Kamal Haasan pointed out that cinema was all about passion and that business only came later but now, filmmakers were first looking at the business aspect and then making films.