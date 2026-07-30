Kamal Haasan: ‘The Odyssey’ belongs to the ages

Haasan shared his admiration for the project and said “Homer dreamt it, Nolan dared to bring it to life.”

“Homer dreamt it. Nolan dared it. I applauded it. Children of cinema, this film belongs to the ages. Must watch! As #TheOdyssey continues its epic voyage across the world, my ode will greet audiences in theatres in India. I’ll share it here soon. P.S. The CBFC got the first preview! It approved,” Kamal wrote in the caption.

‘The Odyssey’ is based on Homer's ancient Greek epic of the same name. The film marks Nolan's first venture into large-scale mythological storytelling, and follows the legendary journey of Odysseus as he struggles to return home after the Trojan War.