Kamal Haasan teams up with Chithha director Arun Kumar

Raaj Kamal Films International shared the glimpse on Thursday, with the cryptic caption “Dho Vaaren”, meaning “Here I come”, while tagging Kamal Haasan and S U Arun Kumar. The brief has already sparked curiosity over the nature of the project.

In the glimpse, Haasan is seen dressed in a black shirt and olive-green trousers, sporting an intense expression while holding a sickle.

The project marks the first collaboration between Kamal and Arun Kumar, whose filmography includes Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Sethupathi, Sindhubaadh.

The announcement comes as Kamal continues to juggle several projects. He is currently associated with Kalki 2, in which he reprises his role as Supreme Yaskin.