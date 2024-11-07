Kamal Haasan sets his own rules in Thug Life's latest promo; to release on June 5

CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday in all its glory, treating his fans with the release date teaser of Thug Life.

The 45-second teaser showcased various shades of the actor as the Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar, which the film explores.

The high octane action drama featuring Kamal and Silambarasan TR in the lead will be officially released on June 5, 2025.

The storyline promises to be an emotionally-packed action thriller that revolves between a father and his foster son.

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life marks their second collaboration after Nayagan (1987).

In the film, the actor plays a gangster from Kayalpattinam.

The film also features Joju George, Ali Fazal, Trisha Krishnan, Nassar, Abirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gautham Karthik and Vaiyapuri in important roles.

Jointly produced by Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films International, and Red Giant Movies, AR Rahman is composing the music, while Ravi K Chandran is the cinematographer.