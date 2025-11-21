Kamal Haasan says independent cinema is as free as India: 'Don't confine it'

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan shared his views on the current situation of the Independent cinema in the country during his appearance on the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) taking place in Goa.

Speaking to IANS, the 'Indian' actor was asked to comment on the fact that the Independent cinema is still struggling in India, making its space.

To this, Haasan shared that independent cinema is as free as India itself and should not be brought into the extremely confining space of the commercialized cinema.

He was heard saying, "Independent cinema is independent, don't bring it into a very confining space of very commercialized cinema. Independent cinema is very independent; as free as India."

Prior to this, Haasan congratulated the team of Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's "Amaran" as it was selected as the opening feature film in the Indian Panorama section at the 56th International Film Festival of India.

Uploading a poster of Rajkumar Periasamy's directorial on his X (Previously known as Twitter) handle, a 'proud' Kamal Haasan wrote, "Proud to share the immortal Major Mukund Varadarajan’s story that stirred India’s soul will now echo across the world (sic)."

"Extremely delighted to share that #Amaran has been nominated for the Golden Peacock Award under the International Competition and will be the opening feature film in the Indian Panorama section at the 56th International Film Festival of India, Goa. Grateful to the jury and congratulations to all fellow nominees. @IFFIGoa @nfdcindia @MIB_India A Film By @Rajkumar_KP Kudos Team - @Siva_Kartikeyan, @Sai_Pallavi92, @gvprakash, #Mahendran, and the entire teams at @RKFI and @turmericmediaTM," the 'Vikram' actor went on to write.

"Amaran" has been backed by Kamal Haasan, in collaboration with R. Mahendran, and Vivek Krishnani under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India.