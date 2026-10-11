Kamal Haasan says Amitabh Bachchan can make ‘Deviyon aur Sajjano’ sound like a blockbuster

He celebrated his iconic voice, distinctive mannerisms, and unparalleled screen presence as the Bollywood legend turned 84 on Sunday. Taking to social media, Kamal highlighted how Bachchan has made even the simplest gestures memorable. He also praised his deep baritone, dramatic pauses, and expressive raised eyebrow.

“He made the baritone iconic, the pause dramatic, and the raised eyebrow a plot twist. Amit Ji can make even a simple ‘Deviyon aur Sajjano’ sound like a blockbuster opening. The man has always been in a league of his own. Happy Birthday, Angry Young Man! @SrBachchan,” Kamal wrote.