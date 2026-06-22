Kamal Haasan, Raghava Lawrence greet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on birthday

Taking to his X timeline, Kamal Haasan in Tamil wrote, " My heartfelt birthday wishes to Honorable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam's Chief and my beloved younger brother Vijay, who has won the love of crores of hearts."

Actor and producer Raghava Lawrence, who only recently expressed his desire to join politics, too took to his X timeline to greet the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.