Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli mourn Singeetam Srinivasa Rao’s death, pay tribute to his cinematic legacy

Kamal Haasan, who shared a close professional and personal association with Singeetam, penned a deeply reflective tribute. Remembering the filmmaker’s youthful spirit and his influence on those around him, he said he was among the friends and disciples who had walked alongside him.

“Singeetham sir, by his own choice, passed away in his youth, along with his youth. His youthful spirit did not spread to many. Among the friends and disciples who walked alongside him, holding his hand, I am one of them,” Kamal wrote.

The ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ actor further reflected on Singeetam’s approach to life, saying that dying young need not necessarily be a tragedy and could instead be glorious. “Dying young need not be a tragedy. It can be glorious. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is a great example. I have admired him since I knew him. Now I aspire to live like he did,” he added.