Kamal Haasan: I remain emotionally attached to Keralam

Kamal Haasan, who is known to be a good friend of the present Kerala Chief Minister, said, "Above all, I feel that the state, Keralam, is also ende Keralam. Even if some, in their exclusive mindset, attribute an outsider status to me, I remain emotionally attached to Keralam." He went on to add, "Hence, I would urge the beneficiaries of that state (which includes me) to reflect on the past decade and wish him well. Let us make the right decision. Comrade Vijayan vijayikkatte(Let Vijayan be victorious). Keralamum Vijayikkum (Keralam too will win). Ithu ende Abhipraayam(This is my opinion)."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kamal Haasan has a series of interesting projects lined up. The acting ace will be seen joining hands with good friend and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in director Nelson Dilipkumar's eagerly awaited upcoming film being tentatively referred to #KHXRK.