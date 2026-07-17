Kamal Haasan fondly recalls friendship with late director Bharathiraja on latter's birthday

Taking to his X timeline, Kamal Haasan, who has worked with Bharathirajaa on a number of films, wrote in Tamil,"Indru nam piranthanaal Vaazhthukalai yaerka anbu nanbar Bharathirajaa nammidaiyae illaiyenninum, avar padaipukkal irrukindrana. Avar paratiya natpai en nenjam negizhndu ninaivukoorugiradhu. (Today, our dear friend Bharathirajaa is not among us to accept our birthday wishes. However, his creations are there. My heart fondly remembers our friendship which he celebrated.)"

For the unaware, legendary director Bharthiraja passed away on June 10 this year, a month before his birthday on July 17.

The Padma Shri Award winner, who was considered to be a trendsetter in Tamil and Indian cinema, had been battling health issues for sometime.