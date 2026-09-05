Kamal Haasan congratulates team of blockbuster film 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit'

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house that is distributing the film in the Telugu states, on Saturday released a video clip of the core team of the film calling on Kamal Haasan.

It wrote, "A SPECIAL MOMENT FOR TEAM #BethlehemKudumbaUnit! Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan garu met the team and congratulated them on the blockbuster success #BKUTelugu In Cinemas Now! Book Your Tickets Now. Telugu States Release by @MythriReleases."

The clip released showed Kamal Haasan warmly welcoming the 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' team led by one of its producers Fahadh Faasil. The team was seen having a conversation with Kamal Haasan after which each of the team members got a photo of themselves clicked with the star.

For the unaware, the film has emerged a roaring blockbuster, already collecting over Rs 200 crores worldwide.