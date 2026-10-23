Kalki 2898 AD 2 makers greet Prabhas on birthday with special BTS video

The clip offers a glimpse of the actor’s return to the sets of Kalki 2898 AD 2, hinting at the next chapter of the much-loved franchise.

Sharing the video on social media using the film's official movie handle, the makers wished the actor, calling him the “Superhero of Indian cinema” and the “Darling of every generation.”

The post read, “To the superhero of Indian cinema… Happy Birthday to the Darling of every generation, Rebel Star #Prabhas. We are excited to embark on another epic cinematic journey with you… #Kalki2898AD ️ #HappyBirthdayPrabhas.”

Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house producing the film, on its X timeline wrote, "Wishing the Darling of millions, our dearest REBEL STAR @actorprabhas a Super Happy Birthday. Welcome back to the next chapter of #Kalki2898AD universe! #HappyBirthdayPrabhas."