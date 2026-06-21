Kalidas Jayaram-starrer Many Many Happy Returns' shooting wrapped

The actor went on to point out why the film was special. He said, "What made this journey truly special was the environment on set. Every single day, the crew went above and beyond to ensure the ambience was perfectly set for my performance, allowing me to be completely vulnerable and honest in front of the camera. It is truly rare to find a group of people who are as talented as they are , and I feel so fortunate to have worked with such a cool, supportive team and such incredible co-actors who made every scene feel alive."

Kalidas went on to thank the direction team for their fantastic effort. He wrote, "A massive thank you to our direction team for their tireless effort, especially @jobin_john_varghese who not only played a key role in the direction team but also co-wrote this story with so much heart. I am also deeply grateful to our DOP @jithin_stanislaus for his beautiful vision, to Govind Vasantha for creating music that speaks to the soul of the film, and to our brilliant editor, @maheshbhuvanend for his dedication to shaping our narrative."