Kalidas Jayaram pens heart-touching tribute to his late pet

For the unaware, Ahammed Khabeer is best known for his critically acclaimed hit film 'June', featuring Rajisha Vijayan in the lead.

Many Many Happy Returns, sources say, will be a simple romantic entertainer. The film boasts of a gifted technical unit. Screenplay and dialogues for this film, which is expected to release in the summer of this year, has been penned by Ahammed Khabeer along with Jobin John Varghese. Cinematography for the film is by Jithin Stanislaus and music is by Govind Vasantha.

Editing for the film is to be taken care of by Mahesh Bhuvanend and costume design is by Mashar Hamsa. The film is being produced by the production house Monkey Business.