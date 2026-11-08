Kalaiyarasan's Titanic to hit theatres on November 13 after multiple delays

CHENNAI: After being in the making for nearly a decade and facing several postponements, Kalaiyarasan's romantic comedy Titanic has finally locked a theatrical release date. Director Janakiraman's film is set to arrive in cinemas on November 13. The makers announced the release date on Saturday, describing the film as a fun-filled romantic comedy that blends romance, emotion and humour. Promising an entertaining experience, the announcement read, "Get ready for a laughter-filled love journey!"