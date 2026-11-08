Kalaiyarasan's Titanic to hit theatres on November 13 after multiple delays

CHENNAI: After being in the making for nearly a decade and facing several postponements, Kalaiyarasan's romantic comedy Titanic has finally locked a theatrical release date. Director Janakiraman's film is set to arrive in cinemas on November 13. The makers announced the release date on Saturday, describing the film as a fun-filled romantic comedy that blends romance, emotion and humour. Promising an entertaining experience, the announcement read, "Get ready for a laughter-filled love journey!"
The film was earlier scheduled to release on October 23 but was postponed by a week, with the makers citing limited screen availability following the release of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. However, the film's release was subsequently pushed further, with November 13 now confirmed as its theatrical debut.
First announced nearly ten years ago, Titanic has had a long and eventful journey to the big screen, with multiple delays over the years. The project was postponed once in 2015, twice in 2022 and twice again this year.
Produced by CV Kumar under his Thirukumaran Entertainment banner, the film features Anandhi as the female lead opposite Kalaiyarasan. The supporting cast includes Kaali Venkat, Ashna Zaveri, Ragav Vijay, Madhumita, Chetan and Devadarshini. Filmmaker Balaji Mohan and actor Gayathri will also make special appearances.