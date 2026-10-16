Kalaiyarasan, Anandhi-starrer 'Titanic' to finally hit screens on October 23

The film, which has been awaiting a release for at least four years, is a full-fledged romantic comedy that has been produced by well known producer C V Kumar.

Director Janakiraman, who announced the release date of his film through a statement, which he shared on his social media timelines, said, "After years of hard work, dedication, and overcoming numerous hurdles, we have finally cleared all the obstacles and are ready to bring our film to the big screen."

He went on to say, "Due to limited theatre availability, we have scheduled the release of Titanic (Tamil) for 23rd October. We strongly believe that a good film will always find its place in the hearts of its audience, regardless of when it arrives."