‘Kala Hiran’ producer receives second death threat within 24 hours, seeks immediate police help

In a fresh complaint submitted to the police in Jodhpur, the producer took to X, where he shared a picture of the complaint letter and claimed that an unidentified caller threatened to kill him within three days.

He wrote as the caption: “For the second time in 24 hours, I have been threatened with murder; the moment the first case was registered, the second threat arrived. I request @Igp_Jodhpur @CP_Jodhpur @RajPoliceHelp @PoliceRajasthan @RajPoliceHelp @RajGovOfficial @HMOIndia to kindly take the trouble of immediately registering a case and getting the person issuing this threat arrested.”