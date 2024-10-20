Kajol celebrates 'OG Karwa Chauth' as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge clocks 29

MUMBAI: It's been 29 years to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's superhit classic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' since it was released, interestingly, coinciding with the festive occasion of Karwa Chauth today.

Marking this special occasion, Kajol shared an unforgettable moment from the film.

Reminding fans who the OG of Karwa Chauth is, Kajol shared a still from DDLJ featuring herself and SRK.

Along with the post, she wrote, "29 years to the OG of Karva Chauth... wishing everyone a very hungry and successful Karva chauth..maybe go to Maratha mandir and see the film."

'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' often abbreviated as DDLJ, was released in 1995. It is a romantic drama directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles and has become one of the most iconic and beloved Indian movies of all time.

The film was shot in India, London, and Switzerland. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was the highest-grossing Indian film of 1995 and one of the most successful Indian films in history.

The story revolves around Raj and Simran, two characters who meet and fall in love during a trip to Europe. However, there are cultural and familial barriers to their relationship, leading to a classic tale of love, tradition, and the importance of family values.

The film is known for its memorable music, beautiful locations, and the on-screen chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is gearing up for the release of her Netflix film 'Do Patti' with Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon.

It will be available for streaming from October 25. The makers recently announced the release date with a 1-minute 32-second video giving viewers a glimpse of the suspense thriller.

Netflix took to its X account to share the film's much-awaited teaser with a caption, "Ab hoga khel shuru, lekin iss kahaani ke hai do pehlu Do Patti releases on 25 October, only on Netflix. (The game will now start, but this story has two sides. Do Patti releases on 25 October.)"

The film is set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, where Kajol, who plays a fierce cop, is on a mission to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Kriti Sanon takes on a double role for the very first time, portraying twin sisters involved in the investigation, each hiding secrets that add to the unfolding drama.

The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and intrigue. It also marks Kajol's second collaboration with Kriti following their earlier film, Dilwale.

'Do Patti' is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon.