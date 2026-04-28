Kajal’s The India Story set for July 24 release

CHENNAI: Actor Kajal Aggarwal will be seen playing a lead role yet again after Satyabhama. Titled The India Story, the film is touted to be a gripping socio-national drama, The makers have now announced that the film that co-stars Shreyas Talpade, is all set to hit theatres on July 24.
Directed by Chettan DK and produced and written by Sagar B Shinde, the film delves into a hard-hitting and relevant issue that resonates on a national scale.
Speaking about the motivation behind the film, producer Sagar B Shinde shared, “We chose to tell this story because it reflects a reality that often goes unnoticed but impacts countless lives across the country. The misuse of chemicals, especially in pesticide farming, is not just an environmental concern, it’s a human crisis. Through this film, we hope to raise awareness and initiate meaningful conversations around accountability and change.”
Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, the story explores the alarming consequences of chemical misuse, particularly in the context of pesticide farming and related scandals. Moving beyond the lens of a single family’s ordeal, the narrative expands to reflect a much larger crisis affecting public health and safety. The film attempts to shed light on systemic lapses and the urgent need for stricter regulatory frameworks to prevent such widespread harm.
Director Chettan DK praised the collective effort behind the film, saying, “Every member of the team, from the crew to the cast, has put in immense dedication to bring authenticity to this story. Kajal and Shreyas have delivered incredibly nuanced performances, and their commitment has truly elevated the film. We’ve worked hard to ensure that the narrative remains both engaging and impactful.”
Backed by co-producers Sumit Bagade, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saidani, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi, the cinematography is handled by DOP Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, l The film is all set to release in Tamil ,Hindi, and Telugu.