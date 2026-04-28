Kajal’s The India Story set for July 24 release

Directed by Chettan DK and produced and written by Sagar B Shinde, the film delves into a hard-hitting and relevant issue that resonates on a national scale.

Speaking about the motivation behind the film, producer Sagar B Shinde shared, “We chose to tell this story because it reflects a reality that often goes unnoticed but impacts countless lives across the country. The misuse of chemicals, especially in pesticide farming, is not just an environmental concern, it’s a human crisis. Through this film, we hope to raise awareness and initiate meaningful conversations around accountability and change.”