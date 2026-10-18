Kajal Aggarwal wishes sister Nisha on b’day: When I count my blessings, I count you a million times over

Kajal took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself with her sister Nisha, whom the actress said she loves forever.

“Happiest birthday, my heart and soul. From our endless laughing fits to the craziest fights over absolutely nothing, there’s never a dull moment with you. When I count my blessings, I count you a million times over,” Kajal wrote in the caption section.

She added: “You’re kindness, empathy and compassion inspire me to be a better version, everyday. Wouldn’t trade our madness, our bond for anything in the world. Love you forever, my Bayvee, my always, tiny, little Nisha. @nishaaggarwal.”

On the work front, Kajal was last seen in Kannappa directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, written by Vishnu Manchu, and produced by Mohan Babu.