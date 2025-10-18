Kajal Aggarwal wishes Happiest birthday to her 'darling baby sister' Nisha

MUMBAI: Actress Kajal Aggarwal shares an extremely close bond with her sister Nisha Aggarwal, and the siblings are often seen making appearances on each other's feeds.

As Nisha turned a year older on Saturday, Kajal used social media to pen a lovely birthday post for her darling baby sister.

The 'Singham' actress posted a string of unseen photos of herself with Nisha on her official Instagram handle.

From chilling at the beach together to playing with each other's kids, Kajal and Nisha never fail to give out sister goals.

Kajal also accompanied the pictures with a heartfelt note for her dear sister that read, "Happiest birthday, my darling baby sister! (Though at this point, we might have to retire that word) (Tongue out face emoji) (sic)."

Expressing her admiration for Nisha, the 'Hey Sinamika' actress went on to write, "You’ve grown into such a beautiful, strong, and inspiring woman- inside and out. Watching you embrace life with grace, laughter, and courage fills my heart with pride. Here’s to all the incredible memories behind us and the magical moments still to come. Also, You’ve aged like fine wine- slightly more expensive, occasionally unpredictable, but always worth it."

"You wear every decade like such a queen! (Crown emoji) Happy birthday, my forever favourite troublemaker! Love you endlessly, you gorgeous grown up! (Dizzy and red heart emoji) @nishaaggarwal," she added.

Work-wise, Kajal has concluded the shoot for her upcoming drama "The India Storry," where she will be seen sharing screen space with Shreyas Talpade.

The makers, MIG Production & Studios, announced the conclusion of the shoot by sharing a new poster from the show.

"It’s a Wrappp! The journey of emotions, truth, and resilience comes to a close! Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade complete filming for #TheIndiaStorry a gripping drama inspired by real pesticide scandals that once shook the nation. Get ready for a story that will move hearts and spark conversations. (Fire cracker emoji)," they penned the caption.