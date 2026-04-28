Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar greet Samantha on birthday

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who has worked along with Samantha in Telugu films, took to her Instagram page to greet Samantha. She wrote, "Happy Happy birthday you gorgeous girl, inside out! May you be blessed with a life full of laughter, joy, love and the divne's choicest blessings!"

Actress Rakul Preet, for her part, wished Samantha on Instagram, saying, "Happy birthday Sam! Wishing you a year as beautiful as you are. Here's to the greatest health, happy memories and a year that brings you everything you deserve."