Kajal Aggarwal on corruption in FSSAI: This definitely does put nation's health at risk

The FSSAI has been under public scrutiny for flouting safety norms, and granting food safety certificates to sub par products of late putting the nation’s health at risk.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and shared her opinion on India’s food safety.

The actress told IANS, “So it is a sad reality. Even I have heard of these things, and bad practices, and a lot of things going wrong. This definitely does put the nation's health at risk. Especially, considering that we have the youngest population here, and we have so many young adults and children in our nation who need to be fed. They need to be catered to health and immunity needs to happen. We do not live in the best of sanitation conditions. So, that is another risk. That we are dealing with at any given point of time”.