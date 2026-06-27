Kajal Aggarwal film tackles ‘farm poison’

The teaser of The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress has been unveiled, based on the alarming issue of Pesticide Farming and its impact on society. Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, the film aims to raise awareness about a growing threat that affects millions of people every day.
Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, The India Story is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B Shinde. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24, 2026, and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.
The teaser showcases the struggle of Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, as they fight for justice while uncovering the dangerous reality of Pesticide Farming. It highlights the growing health risks posed by the toxic substances increasingly finding their way into everyday food consumption, particularly among the younger generation.
Talking about the film Kajal Aggarwal shared, “The India Story is a film with a strong social message at its core. As a mother, the story resonated with me on a very personal level because it reflects the fears and concerns that many parents carry today. The teaser offers a glimpse into a reality that often remains hidden from public view. I hope the film creates awareness and encourages people to be more conscious about the food they consume and the impact it has on future generations.”