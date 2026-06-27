Kajal Aggarwal film tackles ‘farm poison’

Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, The India Story is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B Shinde. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24, 2026, and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

The teaser showcases the struggle of Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, as they fight for justice while uncovering the dangerous reality of Pesticide Farming. It highlights the growing health risks posed by the toxic substances increasingly finding their way into everyday food consumption, particularly among the younger generation.