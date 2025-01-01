Kadhalikka Neramillai slated for a Pongal release

CHENNAI: Makers of Nithya Menen and Jayam Ravi starrer Kadhalikka Neramillai have locked the date for the film’s release. Helmed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, the film is slated to release for Pongal on January 14. Touted to be a romantic-thriller, the film also features Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, John Kokken and Lal, among others, in prominent roles. Bankrolled by Red Giant Movies, AR Rahman is composing music for Kadhalikka Neramillai.

Gavemic Ary is the cinematographer and editing is handled by Lawrence Kishore.

The makers have previously revealed Yennai Izhukkuthadi and Lavender Neramae, two major tracks from the film.

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi has Genie, and a yet-to-be titled project with Ganesh K Babu in the pipeline. Nithya Menen has Dear Exes, and Idli Kadai in her kitty.