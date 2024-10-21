Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das and Onir's 'My Melbourne' to screen at MAMI

MUMBAI: Following its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024, "My Melbourne", a unique anthology helmed by four of India's most celebrated filmmakers – Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Rima Das, and Onir – is set for its India premiere at the Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI) 2024.

The film will be screened in the "Gala Section" on Tuesday, with all four directors in attendance. My Melbourne has been produced by Mitu Bhowmick Lange, in partnership with VicScreen and Screen Australia.

The shorts in the film include "Emma" by Das, "Jules" by Ali, "Nandini" by Onir and "Setara" by Khan. The films are reflective of varied themes of diversity including gender, race, sexuality and disability.

"It's an honor to present 'My Melbourne' to Indian audiences at MAMI. The stories we’ve told are not just about the diaspora but about anyone who has ever felt a sense of displacement or longed to belong. 'Jules' is a deeply personal film for me, and I can’t wait for the audience in Mumbai to experience it," Ali said.

Khan said the city of Melbourne provided him and other filmmakers with the perfect backdrop to explore the emotional complexities of the characters.

"It was an incredible experience working with new talent, and the enthusiasm of our Melbourne crew translated beautifully on screen. I am thrilled that 'My Melbourne' will now have its India premiere at such an esteemed platform like MAMI. And I am deeply honoured to showcase my film 'Setara'.

Das, known for her film "Village Rockstars", said, "What makes My Melbourne special is the sincerity of the stories. Each segment is a heartfelt exploration of human connections, set against the cultural diversity of Melbourne. I look forward to showcasing my film 'Emma' at MAMI, where such narratives are deeply appreciated."

Onir said his film "Nadini' is about breaking boundaries — emotional and physical — and telling human stories that resonate across geographies.

"It has been a beautiful collaboration with emerging filmmakers from Melbourne, and I am eager to see how Indian audiences connect with it at MAMI."

The India premiere promises to be a star-studded event, celebrating not only the film but the unique partnership between the Indian and Australian film industries.

Lange said the collaboration between the Indian filmmakers and Melbourne's rising talents has resulted in an anthology that speaks to global audiences.

"We are excited to bring this film to MAMI, a festival that is so committed to diverse stories and robust inclusive audience engagement”.