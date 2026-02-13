'Kaattuchembakam' from Tovino Thomas-starrer ‘Pallichattambi’ released!

Taking to his X timeline, Tovino Thomas shared the link to the first single and wrote, "When love bloomed! #Kaattuchembakam from #Pallichattambi VIDEO PLAYING NOW. A @jakes_bejoy musical.@ttovino @jakes_bejoy @11Lohar @DijoJoseAntony. #worldwidefilm. Worldwide release on April 9, 2026."

The romantic number, which has been picturised on Tovino Thomas and Kayadu Lohar, has been set to tune by Jakes Bejoy. The melodious number has lyrics by Kaithapram and has been rendered by Vishal Mishra and Aavani Malhar.